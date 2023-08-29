Half Year 2023 Advtech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 10:15AM GMT

Roy J. Douglas - ADvTECH Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon. Welcome. Thank you very much for joining us here today for the half year results. Just a few housekeeping issues as usual. All questions, we will deal with at the end. For those online, you may submit your questions and anybody in the auditorium who is here today and wishes to ask questions, we'll handle questions right at the end then.



Secondly, the presentation, I understand, will be available on the website online immediately after the presentation, and the webcast will also be available later on today. So straight into the presentation. And by now, I'm sure majority of you would have seen our results, which we are extremely proud to present today.



We think a really good set of results. On the back of our trend of consistent good performance over the last few years. So we are delighted. I think first and foremost, we would say that these results, the strong underpin is, of course, our enrollment figures, and we've been very pleased that, in fact, every single division has contributed to the set of