Anteotech Ltd at ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference Transcript

Sep 20, 2023 / 03:20AM GMT
Andrew Scott - Proactive - Moderator
The ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference this afternoon. David Radford from AnteoTech .David, good to meet you.
David Radford - AnteoTech Ltd - MD & CEO
Andrew, thank you for the opportunity.
Andrew Scott - Proactive - Moderator
Well seriously, give us an introduction to the business and tell us a bit about your technology.
David Radford - AnteoTech Ltd - MD & CEO
Sure. AnteoTech is a company that is focused in the development and commercialization of proprietary binder technologies that are used both in life sciences and the lithium-ion battery space. We have some incredible technology that a improves performance where it's used, and b also reduces the cost of all of the products that are being used. So two growing areas. Obviously, the lithium-ion battery sector is running red hot, $200 billion market opportunity by 2030.
And the point of care technology we would all remember from those or full rack tests that we've had to
