Nov 14, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Ewen Crouch Anteotech Ltd-Chairman



Good morning, everyone. My name is Ewen Crouch, and I'm Chairman of antibiotic Limited. I would like to welcome you to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the company. I will begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, the to revolve and Jagger of people and pay my respects to elders past and present, we have reached the appointed time and a quorum is present.



I'm pleased to declare this meeting of members of Anteotech limited to be open. All attendees should have registered their attendance at the registration desk and via the streaming service, please see the desk if you have not already done so. Before we proceed, I ask that you turn off or silence your mobile phones and also remind you that the use of recording equipment he's not permitted at this AGM.



Please note that today's meeting is also being live streamed with shareholders able to view the meeting live, but not able to ask questions or comments or vote through the webcast facilities. Let me now ask our company secretary, Andrew Cook, to outline