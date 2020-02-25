Q4 2019 AECI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Mark Anthony Dytor - AECI Ltd - Chief Executive & Executive Director



Okay. Good afternoon, everybody. It's just 12:00, and we're on time. We have got a live stream as well. So please don't hurl too much abuse from us from the front row.



So welcome to our year-end results presentation. Special welcome to our bankers, shareholders, investors, auditors, welcome to this presentation. I'm going to be helped by a few of my colleagues as I go through it in a normal form as we did release results on SENS. So we're going to follow that. The full set of accounts is available, and I see some of you have downloaded those already. But Mark will unpack that as we move through.



As I'm going to do a little bit of introduction and I think it's quite appropriate that we have our Board here. There are members in the audience. I think the new ones to take note of is obviously you have Fikile De Buck, who is also going to be chairing our Social and Ethics Committee; Godfrey Gomwe is right in front of us. He's also chairing Rem and gave up Audit; and Philisiwe Sibiya. She's now our Audit Committee