Q2 2020 AECI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Anthony Dytor - AECI Ltd - Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to AECI's interim results for the first half of 2020. We have an agenda. I am joined by the whole executive team. So Mark, if we can get the slides. So we will be talking about -- sorry, go back one. The -- obviously, what we've been doing around the COVID and the impact on our business. Obviously, performance summary; looking at the business drivers, which are very much the same, but some of them have gone in the totally wrong direction, as you all would know. We're going to earnings analyze performance by segment, and then we'll look at the new structure and branding. And I'll give you -- at the end of it all, I'll give you what is our outlook for the remainder of the year and some of the focus areas that we believe we