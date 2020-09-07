AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 07, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

David M. Flacks - AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited - Independent Chairman



Okay. (foreign language) Kia ora and good morning, and welcome to AFT Pharmaceuticals Annual Meeting. I am David Flacks, Chairman of AFT. These are indeed strange times, and following the adjournment of this meeting on the 12th of August, we decided to reschedule with a virtual-only meeting amid the current uncertainty. I would like to thank you all for attending today and for your patience. We'll be using some slides during the meeting, and for those of you online, you'll be able to see these and follow along. They're also available on the NZX and ASX websites as well as on AFT's investor website.



Let me begin by introducing you to your directors. Hartley Atkinson is here with me and he'll be presenting to you shortly. Jon Lamb is online. Doug Wilson is online. Marree Atkinson will also be presenting to you later as she is standing for reelection as a director. And our U.S.-based Director, Jim Burns, of course, is also online. Our auditors, Deloitte, and our legal advisers, HHL, are online and as with the other directors, are