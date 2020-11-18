Half Year 2021 AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Hartley Atkinson - AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited - Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Ashley. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. So maybe just to go through the presentation, if that's okay. So obviously, we have the first page, which is the title page, Page 2. We have the various disclaimers, so please just be aware of those. They're pretty standard. And maybe then to move on to Page 3, which is the financial highlights for H1 FY 2021. So basically, to look at some top line numbers, The number of countries which we're selling Maxigesic in continues to grow. We're up 21% to 34 countries. That's an important matrix as over time, clearly, as we sell it in more countries, then that will