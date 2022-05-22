Full Year 2022 AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Yes. Thanks, Noah. Thanks, everyone, and welcome. So basically, what we'll do is go through the presentation, which I assume you should have. As the cover page says, it's the -- it's May 2022, and we're going through our last year financial results ended 31st March 2022. So that's Page 1.



So now Page 3 to start to go into the details. So basically, what we're showing on this slide is the sales growth has continued. Basically, as you can see from that graph on the bottom right, we're growing at about 14.4% CAGR over the last 10 years, which would roughly double our sales in just over every 5 years. And that's