AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

David Mark Flacks - AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited - Independent Chairman



(foreign language) And good morning, everyone, and welcome to AFT Pharmaceutical Limited's Annual Meeting. I'm David Flacks, Chair of AFT. I hope you're all well, COVID-free and flu-free.



So first of all, I'd like to draw your attention to this important notice on the presentation, which, along with my prepared remarks and the slide presentation has today been released to both the NZX and ASX. So on behalf of the Board, thank you very much for attending the 2022 Annual Meeting.



This year, we have enabled the option to join the meeting by audio, and we extend our thanks to those of you who have joined by this means. We will be presenting with the slides and as well as being released to NZX and ASX, these are now also available on AFT's investor website. So for those of you who have joined by audio, you'll be able to see these and follow along.



So before we start with the formal business of the meeting, a couple of housekeeping points. First of all, I'd be very grateful if you can make sure that your phone is