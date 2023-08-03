AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

I'm at risk assessment and we'll be ready to report against the new climate standards for the current financial year. I also want to note a couple of other efforts that we've undertaken and we do so generally without publishing, which indicate the values of this company. One weekend last year, some children in Indonesia were poisoned by a tainted medicine. The poison could be mitigated only by a product called fomepizole. And the only supplies available were in our warehouse in Sydney. So during the weekend, our team worked with the Australian government to get those supplies on transport from our warehouse in Sydney to those children in Indonesia.



We also worked with Chemist Warehouse in Australia to raise money for men's and women's mental health charters by contributing 5% of gross sales of Maxigesic tablets sold throughout Chemist Warehouse over a promotional period. We expect the momentum we have seen in the last year to continue, supported by growth in the core Australasian markets from market share gains in an existing portfolio and also