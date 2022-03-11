Mar 11, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Operator



-- one year return, a modest 27%. The company makes captioning and translation technologies available to everyone around the world across purpose, across industries, across platforms and across languages. We welcome back Tony Abrahams, [Ai-Media's] co-founder, Director and CEO. Tony, nice to see you. [Now] to you.



Tony Abrahams - Ai-Media Technologies Limited - Co-Founder, Director, CEO



Thanks, Tim, and thanks very much for having me, and it's great actually to be joining you from New York, where I'm visiting our latest acquisitions for the first time, a $50 million acquisition of EEG Enterprises that we completed in May 2021.



Next slide, thanks. So as Tim said, Ai-Media is a global technology company, and we deliver live and recorded captioning transcription and translation service.



Next slide. Now this last six months has -- and I co-founded this business 19 years ago -- last six months has actually been the most interesting that I have ever been associated with the business. For many, many years live captioning needed a human being to