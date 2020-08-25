Half Year 2020 Eagers Automotive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 11:15PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Eagers Automotive Half Year 2020 Results. (Operator Instructions) And now I'd like to hand you over to Martin Ward, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Sir, please go ahead.



Martin Andrew Ward - Eagers Automotive Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you for joining us to discuss the Eagers Automotive half year results for the period ending 30th of June, 2020. With me today is Sophie Moore, our Chief Financial Officer. We've launched our results pack, including the slides for the presentation with the ASX, which will be visible via the webcast and reflect our new corporate identity.



Sophie and I will provide an overview of the results, update you on our strategic progress, the company's outlook and then open up the line for questions.



Before we get into the details, I'd like to remind you that these results are our first full 6-month reporting period following our acquisition of AHG in October last year. These results also reflect our responses to COVID-19 to date. We took