May 18, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin - Eagers Automotive Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 64th Annual General Meeting of Eagers Automotive Limited as a listed ASX company. My name is Tim Crommelin, and I'm Chairman of your company.
It's 9 a.m. here in Brisbane. And the company Secretary, Denis Stark, has advised that a quorum is present. I, therefore, declare this meeting open.
I would now like to introduce my fellow directors, all of whom are in attendance today. They'll be up on your screen. Marcus Birrell and David Blackhall join us from Melbourne. Nick Politis, our major shareholder; Dan Ryan, David Cowper and Greg Duncan are in Sydney. Michelle Prater is in Perth. And with me here in Brisbane are Sophie Moore, our Finance Director; and Keith Thornton, our recently appointed Chief Executive Officer; and our company Secretary, Denis Stark. I would also like to introduce Nathan Furness, representing our auditor, Deloitte. Nathan will be available later in the meeting to answer any questions in relation to audit
Eagers Automotive Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
