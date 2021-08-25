Half Year 2021 Eagers Automotive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Keith Thomas Thornton - Eagers Automotive Limited - CEO



Thank you for joining us today to discuss the Eagers Automotive half year results for the period ended 30 June 2020. With me today, I have Sophie Moore, our Chief Financial Officer.



Our results pack, including the slides for the presentation, have been lodged with the ASX and should be visible via the webcast. Sophie and I will provide an overview of the results, update you on both our operational focus and strategic progress as well as the company's outlook and then open the line for questions.



Let's begin with an overview of the financial and strategic highlights. For the half year ended June 30, 2021, the group has delivered a strong underlying operating profit of $218.6 million, in line with the unaudited market update we provided in July. On a statutory basis, the net profit