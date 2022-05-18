Eagers Automotive Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin - Eagers Automotive Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Tim Crommelin and I'm Chair of your company, Eagers Automotive Limited. Since listing on the ASX in 1957, today is Eagers' 65th Annual General Meeting, and welcome to you all.



As many of you would be aware, we are unable to have this year's AGM at the head office of Eagers as it was badly affected by flood in February and the head office there will be lot renovation work going on and they won't be back in there until late this year at the earliest. But this time next year, let's hope we can have the AGM in person back at the Eagers head office. It is 11:00 a.m. here in Brisbane and the company's Secretary, Denis Stark, has advised that a quorum is present. I, therefore, declare this meeting open.



This meeting, as you'd be aware, is being held as a hybrid meeting with shareholders able to attend either in person or online via the Computershare meeting platform. Shareholders online can listen to our live webcast and watch our