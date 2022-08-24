Half Year 2022 Eagers Automotive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 11:15PM GMT

Keith Thomas Thornton - Eagers Automotive Limited - CEO



(technical difficulty) the Eagers Automotive results for the half year ended 30 June 2022. With me today is Sophie Moore, our Chief Financial Officer.



Our results pack, including the slides for the presentation have been lodged with the ASX and should be visible via the webcast. Sophie and I will provide an overview of the results, update you on both our operational focus and strategic progress as well as the company's outlook and then open up the line for questions.



Let's now turn to an overview of the first half 2022 highlights. Eagers Automotive has continued to deliver consistent, strong financial performance, underpinned by buoyant demand, continued margin strength, disciplined cost-out and the continued execution of our Next100 strategy. Our results for the first half of 2022 were delivered despite the headwinds of the ongoing COVID-related new car supply constraints and labor and logistics interruptions. The company recorded a statutory profit before tax of $246.5 million and an underlying operating profit before tax of $195