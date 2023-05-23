Eagers Automotive Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Timothy Boyd Crommelin -



Thanks, Nick. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Tim Crommelin, and I Chair Eagers Automotive Limited. Welcome to the company's 66th Annual General Meeting since listing on the Australian Stock Exchange in 1957. It's just gone past 9 a.m. here in Brisbane. And the company's Secretary, Denis Stark, has advised that a quorum is present. I, therefore, declare this meeting open.



This meeting is being held as a hybrid meeting with shareholders able to attend either in person or online. Shareholders online are able to watch our live webcast and also ask questions and vote.



I'd now like to introduce directors in attendance today here in Brisbane and/or online. Joining online are Dan Ryan and Greg Duncan, who joined us from Sydney; Marcus Birrell from Victoria joins us from overseas; David Blackhall joins us from the ACT and Michelle Prater joins from Perth. Here in Brisbane, our Finance Director and CFO; Sophie Moore; and our Chief Executive Officer, Keith Thornton, joined me here, both here with me. And Nick Politis, who is Eagers' largest shareholder, sends an