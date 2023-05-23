May 23, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
Timothy Boyd Crommelin -
Thanks, Nick. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Tim Crommelin, and I Chair Eagers Automotive Limited. Welcome to the company's 66th Annual General Meeting since listing on the Australian Stock Exchange in 1957. It's just gone past 9 a.m. here in Brisbane. And the company's Secretary, Denis Stark, has advised that a quorum is present. I, therefore, declare this meeting open.
This meeting is being held as a hybrid meeting with shareholders able to attend either in person or online. Shareholders online are able to watch our live webcast and also ask questions and vote.
I'd now like to introduce directors in attendance today here in Brisbane and/or online. Joining online are Dan Ryan and Greg Duncan, who joined us from Sydney; Marcus Birrell from Victoria joins us from overseas; David Blackhall joins us from the ACT and Michelle Prater joins from Perth. Here in Brisbane, our Finance Director and CFO; Sophie Moore; and our Chief Executive Officer, Keith Thornton, joined me here, both here with me. And Nick Politis, who is Eagers' largest shareholder, sends an
Eagers Automotive Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 23, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...