Arborgen Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Dave Knott ArborGen Holdings Ltd.-Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the annual meeting of shareholders of ArborGen Holdings Ltd. I'm Dave Knott and I'm the Chairman of the Board of ArborGen. Thank you for your attendance today. After three long years, I'm very happy to be back in New Zealand and importantly, to be able to attend today's meeting in person. I'm pleased to advise that a quorum is present and this meeting is duly constituted. The notice of meeting sent to shareholders last month sets out the formal agenda of today's meeting.



We are conducting our meeting this year, both here in person at the Ellerslie Event Center in Auckland and online through the Computershare online meetings platform Meet Now. All shareholders have the ability to ask questions and vote. For those of you joining us online, if you would like to ask a question, please select the Q&A tab on the right half of your screen anytime.



Type your question into the field and press send. It will then be sent through for us to answer. If you require any assistance, refer to