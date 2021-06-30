Jun 30, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Richard Hugh Davis - Australian Vintage Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this Extraordinary General Meeting of Australian Vintage Limited call to consider resolutions to return capital to shareholders and to consolidate our ordinary share capital. I'm the Chairman of Australian Vintage, Richard Davis, and I'm pleased to chair today's meeting.



It is now just after 10 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time. We have a quorum present, and I declare this general meeting of Australian Vintage Limited open.



Thank you for joining us today at this virtual meeting, which is being conducted entirely online in accordance with the company's constitution. Luckily, we made a decision to hold the event this way in response to government restrictions and the potential health risks arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.



I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and I pay my respects to elders, past, present and emerging, all the traditional owners of all the lands we are on.



