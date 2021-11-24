Australian Vintage Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Richard Hugh Davis - Australian Vintage Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Australian Vintage Ltd. My name is Richard Davis, Chairman of your company, and I'm pleased to chair today's meeting.



This year's meeting is being held online via the Lumi platform, which allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All the attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting, and in addition, shareholders and proxies can ask questions and submit votes. Today's meeting is being recorded, and the recording will be made available on our website. The company's secretary has informed me that we have a quorum present. Accordingly, I declare the meeting to be open.



Before proceeding with the formal part of the meeting, on behalf of Australian Vintage, I would like to acknowledge the many traditional owners of the land on which we are all located today. For those of us here in the Australian Vintage office in Balmain in Sydney, these are the Gadigal and the Wangal peoples of the Eora Nation. We pay our