Half Year 2022 Australian Vintage Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Craig Anthony Garvin - Australian Vintage Ltd - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



All right Good morning, everyone, who's joined, and thank you for joining to our half year results. The result is a solid result. We're quite pleased with the result, and it's very much in line with our strategic planning for our business. We continue to grow our pillar brands. We continue to invest in our pillar brands, and the underlying business is performing strongly with contribution before marketing plus 11% year-on-year, and plus 6% after a $1.8 million increase in marketing investment. The NPAT before onetime events of $14.2 million is plus 7% on last year's record result, which we're very pleased about. The onetime events that I'm referring to, from an NPAT perspective, were worth $4.2 million after tax, and they're very much into 3 key buckets.



U.K. logistics, which in the first half, very much amounted to demurrage, wait times, ports, and the U.K. market had a serious issue post-Brexit with supply chain and enough lorry drivers, et cetera. International shipping was very much slowed down. All