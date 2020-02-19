Half Year 2020 Accent Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Daniel John Agostinelli - Accent Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to attend the call today. I'm joined on the call by our group CFO, Matthew Durbin. We will now take you through the results for the half year ended 29th of December 2019, an update on our growth plan and the outlook for H2 FY '20. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end.



If I can refer you to Page 3 of our investor presentation, which was released to the ASX yesterday evening, let me begin by saying how delighted I am that Accent Group has delivered another half of record profit with comparable pre-AASB 16 EBITDA up 10.5% to $67.7 million and comparable net profit after tax up 9.7% to $35.3 million. The Board has declared an interim dividend of $5.25 fully franked, an increase of more than 16% on FY '19.

