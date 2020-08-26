Full Year 2020 Accent Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Daniel John Agostinelli - Accent Group Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your time to attend the call today. I'm joined on the call today by Group CFO, Matthew Durbin. We will now take you through the results for the year ended 28th of June 2020, an update on our growth plan and a trading update for the first 8 weeks of this year. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end.



If I can now refer you to Page 4 of your investor presentation, which was released on the ASX yesterday evening. Accent Group has delivered another strong year of profit with comparable EBITDA, up 11.8% to $121.7 million and comparable net profit after tax up 7.5% to $58 million. Pleasingly, our inventory levels were in line with prior year and net debt levels showed a significant improvement