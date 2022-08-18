Full Year 2022 Accent Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you, everyone, for joining the Accent Group FY '22 Full Year Results Investor Briefing. We will begin with a presentation by Daniel Agostinelli, Group CEO; and Matthew Durbin, Group CFO and CEO, followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now Daniel, over to you. Thank you.



Daniel John Agostinelli - Accent Group Limited - Group CEO, Interim Divisional CEO for Accent Vertical & Apparel Brands and Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to attend the call today. I'm joined on the call today by our Group CFO, Matt Durbin. We will now take you through the results for the full year ended 26th of June 2022, an update on our growth plan and a trading update for the first 7 weeks of FY '23. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end.



If I can now refer you to Page 2 of our investor presentation, which was released to the ASX yesterday evening. The operational disruption experienced in the FY '22 year, along with the associated impacts to the financial results, has been well