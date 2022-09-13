



Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



AZY.AX - Antipa Minerals Ltd

Antipa Minerals Ltd at Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek

Sep 13, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, everybody, for your time. This is our standard disclaimer. Antipa's combined exploration and project development portfolio covers a massive belt-scale for 5,100 square kilometers. It's located 400 kilometers east of Port Hedland in Western Australia. To put that into perspective, our portfolio is about 30% bigger than the US State of Rhode Island. So very significant.



Our belt-scale Paterson Province portfolio consists of four complementary large-scale growth projects, including our flagship, 100% owned Minyari Dome Project, which together, with our 35% owned Citadel joint venture project with Rio Tinto -- I'm sorry, host a majority of our 3.8-million-ounce gold equivalent attributable