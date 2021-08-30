Aug 30, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Brett Morgan - BNK Banking Corporation Limited - CEO, Banking and Wholesale



Thanks, Kevin; and thanks, everyone, for joining today's BNK FY '21 results call.



My name is Brett Morgan; I'm the CEO of BNK. And I'm joined today by John Kolenda, who's our CEO in Finsure business; and our group CFO, Andrew Kitchen. Today, we will skip through BNK's highlights, our FY '21 financial results, and also our segment results.



Moving to slide 5. Our FY '21 results were strong across all key metrics, with some of the headlines being underlying NPAT grew by 44% to $7.1 million, and we had similar growth across cash and stat NPAT as well. Net income was up 21.5% to $38.5 million. Our cost-to-income ratio was down 6%, to 72%, and our underlying EPS grew by 29%, up to $0.074 per share.



Moving to slide 6. In FY '21, we delivered on a number of key initiatives and made a number of changes that are going to support BNK's future growth and performance. We added new management and board capability that complemented and built on the strengths of the existing team. We established two warehouse