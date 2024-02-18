Feb 18, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Sam Miller - Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd - Head of Investor Relations and ESG



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the market briefing for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's first-half results.



Let me begin today by acknowledging the traditional owners of the lands on which we meet today. Here in Sydney, it is the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I pay my respects to their elders -- past and present -- and extend my respects to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are on the call present today.



Presenting on the call today we have our CEO and Managing Director, Marnie Baker; our Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Morgan. And our Chief Risk Officer. Taso Corolis, will also be available on the call to take any questions alongside Marnie and Andrew at the end of the presentation. I'll now hand over to Marnie.



Marnie Baker - Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director



Thanks, Sam, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. We announce the result that reflects prudent management of our