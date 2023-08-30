Aug 30, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Jane Morgan - Jane Morgan Management - IR



Thank you all for joining us for the BetMakers Technology Group investor webinar. On the call today, I am joined by President and Executive Chairman, Matt Davey; and our CEO, Jake Henson, who will be running you through the results presentation. Matt, I might hand over to you.



Matt Davey - BetMakers Technology Group Limited - President & Executive Chairman



Thank you, Jane, and thanks, everyone, for your time today. So at BetMakers, we simplify betting. Our mission is to power excitement, growth, and sustainability of the wagering market globally. Turn to the next slide.



So over the last 36 months, the company has experienced rapid growth. We now are active in over 30 countries worldwide. We have over 60 online wagering operators, 225 racing partners, operate in 45 regulated jurisdictions. And as of June 30 this year, we had 456 employees situated in 11 offices around the world.



Next slide. The company delivers its services through two primary divisions and one support division: Global Betting