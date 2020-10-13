Oct 13, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Rob Millner - BKI Investment Company Limited - Non-Executive Director & Chairman



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Rob Millner and I'm Chairman of BKI. I would like to welcome you to the 17th annual general meeting of BKI Investment Company. The health and safety of our staff shareholders is of great importance to us. That is why in light of the potential health risks created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we've decided not to hold the AGM in a physical location. We are therefore, conducting this year's AGM in a virtual format. So thank you all for your understanding and cooperation for joining us via the webcast. It is now 11:00 AM, and I have been advised that there is a quorum present. So I now declare the 2020 annual general meeting of BKI Investment Company open.



I will now explain the running order for today's meeting. I will make a few comments about the results for the 2020 financial year, and then Tom Millner from Contact, BKI's Investment Manager will present the investment report. We will then have questions.



Shareholders may submit questions about each item