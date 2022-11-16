Nov 16, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Andrew Wooler - Investec Property Fund Limited - CEO



Hey, guys. How's your morning or afternoon? It's nice to have you all here. And welcome to all those that are joining on Chorus Call. We're going to run through the presentation and then take Q&A after.



So you've got the full squad here today. So we've got the two Pauls -- I don't know if the other Paul is here -- from the UK, and Europe, as well as the South African management team. So it'd be good to spend some time going through questions.



I think just running through the results for the half year, we're very happy with the performance of the underlying assets on both sides of the water. And I think you'll see that coming through the numbers as you work through them.



South Africa, a strong momentum post-COVID, and Europe continues to perform really well and capture the underlying dynamics that are playing out on the continent on an earnings basis of 2.7%. And we're looking to pay out 95% of that by our dividend in December.



And the balance sheet is sitting really nice and healthily at about -- around about 38