May 18, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Andrew Wooler - Investec Property Fund Ltd - CEO



Again, welcome, guys. And then I think we've got pretty much everyone here. We've got a few people that have dialed in, so hopefully, you can hear us. But you're welcome to the year-end results for IPF.



It has been quite a year, a lot changing. So we will spend obviously the time going through the numbers, the historical results, but spent a lot of time talking about the future. Yesterday was a big day in the life of IPF and the team, and we'll explore what that means and what the forward-looking vision of the business is. So bear with us.



Also, welcome to our Board members and the extinguished -- distinguished guests. We did try an extinguish year for few years ago again. So Graham and Paul, there he is, who've come up from overseas. So we're going to get to Q&A, please feel free to bombard them. Graham says he really does miss the listed space, so make him feel welcome.



I think just to start off to position the business and as we think about ourselves, and where we're going, where do we operate. We're a ZAR37 billion