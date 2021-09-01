Cobre Ltd at Paydirt Africa Down Under Transcript

Sep 01, 2021 / NTS GMT

It's now my pleasure to introduce you to Martin Holland. Martin is a co-founder of Cobre.



Martin Holland - Cobre Ltd - Executive Chairman



It's Martin Holland, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Cobre, what you have just witnessed is the inspiring vision Cobre has.



Without significant exploration you don't have new discoveries, without new discoveries the world's path to net zero carbon 2050 is difficult and the advancement of green technology is limited.



I believe exploration in future metals, new-age metals, critical metals should be considered by investors and shareholders as an ethical investment towards the world's path to net zero carbon 2050.



This morning, I'm going to focus on Cobre's African build scale exploration opportunities. Thank you at Cobre you explore and discover. So, from a capital structure perspective, we've got a current share price of $0.16 per share, roughly around 156 million shares in issue. Cash at bank circle around 8 million with a further investment of 1.4 million from our