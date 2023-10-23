Credit Corp Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 23, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Eric Richard Dodd - Credit Corp Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to the 23rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Credit Corp Group Limited. Thanks for joining us today. I'd like to welcome those shareholders watching the meeting via online and via webcast. I'm Eric Dodd, Chair of Board of Directors of Credit Corp Limited and in accordance with company's constitution, I'm the Chair of this meeting.



I'd like to acknowledge and pay my respects to the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation, the Traditional custodians of the land on which I'm speaking to you from today. I also acknowledge the Traditional custodians of the lands on which each of you are working from today. I'd like to pay my respects to Elders past, present and emerging. As we have a quorum present, I declare the meeting officially open. I'll ask the Company Secretary, Michael Eadie, to advise whether we have any apologies. Michael? Thank you.



I'd like to introduce your company's Directors who are all here with me today. Just raise your hand, I think rather than stand