Half Year 2023 City Chic Collective Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2023

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Phil Ryan, Managing Director and CEO.



Philip Ryan - City Chic Collective Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I'm Phil Ryan, CEO of City Chic Collective. I'm joined today by Peter McClelland, our CFO. This morning, I'm going to talk you through what's been a challenging half and outline our pathway to sustainable and profitable growth. Peter will then talk to the financials, and I'll come back and discuss current trade and outlook, before opening up to questions.



Moving to Slide 4; sales were $168.6 million, 8% below last year, with a pleasing 38% up on the first half of FY '21. This highlights the strength of demand in the prior corresponding period, where we had almost 50% growth in the half. The connection we have with our loyal customers is as strong as ever, and our returning customer numbers are up in all