Dec 01, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Dec 01, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Drew O'Malley

Collins Foods Ltd. - CEO

* Nigel Williams

Collins Foods Ltd. - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* James Parker

Morgan - Analyst

* James Ferrier

Wilsons - Analyst

* Tim Plumbe

USB - Analyst

* Wassim Kisirwani

Jarden - Analyst

* Elijah Mayr

CLSA - Analyst



=====================

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Collins Foods HY21 results announcement. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Drew O'Malley, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Drew O'Malley - Collins Foods Ltd. - CEO



Thanks, Rachel, and good morning, everyone. This is Drew O'Malley and with me on the call, I have Nigel Williams, our CFO. I'm very pleased to be able to take you through the results for