Full Year 2021 Collins Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Drew O'Malley - Collins Foods Limited - CEO & MD



Good. Thanks, Ashley. Good morning, everyone. This is Drew O'Malley speaking. And with me on the call is Nigel Williams, our Group CFO. I'm very pleased to be able to take you through the results for Collins Foods Limited for the full year, which was the 52-week period to May 2, 2021.



As a note, we will reference underlying results, excluding the impact of AASB 16, the accounting standard on leasing, unless otherwise stated.



The full-year results for Collins Food show record revenue and earnings despite COVID-19. There were several key financial highlights from continuing operations on an underlying basis. Notably, revenue was up 12.4% to $1.0659 billion, driven by an exceptional performance from KFC Australia.



EBITDA was also