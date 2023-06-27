Full Year 2023 Collins Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Drew O'Malley - Collins Foods Limited - MD & CEO



Yeah. Thanks, Ashley. And good morning, everyone. I'm Drew O'Malley and with me on the call is Nigel Williams, our Group CFO. I'm pleased to be able to take you through Collins Foods results for the 2023 financial year, which was the 52-week period to the April 30, 2023.



Please note, as we take you through today's results, the financials are presented on a post-AASB 16 basis, unless stated otherwise.



In FY23, Collins Foods continued to grow the size and scale of the business in both Europe and Australia amidst a challenging environment. We continue to manage cost inflation across the group, while prioritizing customer value to protect transactions and long-term brand health.



Key FY23 result highlights include the following: revenue increased