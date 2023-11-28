Nov 28, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 28, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Drew OâMalley
Collins Foods Limited - MD & CEO
* Andrew Leyden
Collins Foods Limited - Group CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Tim Plumbe
UBS Holdings Pty. Ltd. - Analyst
* James Ferrier
Wilsons Holding Company Pty. Ltd. - Analyst
* Ross Curran
Macquarie Group Limited - Analyst
* Ben Gilbert
Jarden Group Limited - Analyst
* Peter Marks
Barrenjoey Capital Partners - Analyst
* Alexander Mees
Morgans Financial Limited - Analyst
* Mitchell Hawker
Bank of America - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Collins Foods Limited HY '24 results call. All participants are in a listen-only mode and there will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand
Half Year 2024 Collins Foods Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 28, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...