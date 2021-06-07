Q1 2021 Cleopatra Hospital SAE Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 07, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Ahmed Moataz - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - Analyst



Hello, everyone. This is Ahmed Moataz from EFG Hermes, and welcome to Cleopatra Hospitals Group First Quarter of 2021 Results Conference Call. It's our pleasure to have from the company's side, Dr. Ahmed Ezzeldin, the group CEO; Ahmed Gamal Eldin, the group CFO; and Hassan Fikry, the Group Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations Director.



As usual, we'll start with a brief presentation, and then we'll open the floor for Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



Please proceed with your feedback.



Ahmed Ezzeldin Mahmoud Abdelaal - Cleopatra Hospital Group S.A.E. - Group CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for joining our earning call for the first quarter of 2021. Thanks for EFG Hermes for hosting the call. Actually, with me today, my colleagues are Ahmed Gamal, our Chief Financial Officer. And also with me, as usual, Hassan Fikry, our Corporate Strategy and Investor Relation Director.



Really, I'm very glad