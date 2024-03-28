Q4 2023 Everest Medicines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning or good evening. Welcome to Everest Medicines 2023 Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. Please be reminded that today's conference is being recorded (Operator Instructions) And finally, I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Ms. Leah Liu, if you have the corporate, please go ahead.



Leah Liu - Everest Medicines Ltd - Joint Company Secretary



Thank you. Operator, and good morning or good evening, everyone, and welcome to our 2023 full year financial results conference call. Joining us today are Mr. Rogers Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines; Mr. Ian Woo, President & Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Jennifer Yang, Chief Scientific Officer, and Sandra Zeng, Chief Medical Officer.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that the speakers on this call conference call and make statements on forward looking statements, including discussions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company or its officers with respect to the business, operations and financial conditions of the