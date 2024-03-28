Mar 28, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Mar 28, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Xingfeng Gong
New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. - VP, Chief Actuary, Board Secretary & Joint Company Secretary
=====================
Xingfeng Gong - New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. - VP, Chief Actuary, Board Secretary & Joint Company Secretary
Good afternoon. Welcome to our company's annual results conference for 2023. I'm the company's VP, Chief Actuary and the Board Sectary, Xingfeng Gong and I'm the host of this meeting. First of all, I'd like to introduce to you the management members of our company who are attending today's meeting. They are Chairman, Mr. Yang Yucheng, President Mr. (inaudible), VP, Mr. (inaudible), Mr. (inaudible). In addition, we have the honor to invite the company's Independent Director to attend the meeting online. The conference will be divided into 2 parts: Introduction and the Q&A session. We will provide a translation. Mr. Yang will introduce our company's annual results. Later
Full Year 2023 New China Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Mar 28, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...