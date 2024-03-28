Full Year 2023 Chesnara PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Steve Murray - Chesnara PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Chesnara Full Year 2023 results Presentation, I'm Steve Murray, Group Chief Executive, and with me today is Dave Rimmington, our Group Finance Director. Dave and I are hosting the presentation from RBC's offices in London today, and as well as those of you in the room with us here, I know we have a great number of people dialing in from across the world, including Chesnara colleagues from Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Thank you for joining.



So, what we cover this morning? Well, I'll start by looking at how we've been continuing to live against our strategy and also while headline financial results. Dave will then cover those results in more detail and I'll finish, looking at our current views on the M&A market and our future areas of focus. We'll have plenty of time for questions at the end of our presentation. Those of you watching online, you can send us questions during the presentation and for those of you in the room will hand the microphone around at the end.



Now, the