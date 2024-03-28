Full Year 2023 Aevis Victoria SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Antoine Hubert - Aevis Victoria SA - Delegate of the Board



The conference is now being recorded. b



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Aevis Victoria SA conference call. Regarding the publication of the 2023 Annual Meeting. (Operator Instructions)



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this presentation of our annual results 2023, and I will start with an overview. So we continue to create value we have a record hospitality revenue this year with strength also the management and the fundamental integrated care milestone. So health care segment, we did a capital increase with Visana, which confirmed a significant value creation achieved at Swiss Medical Network level.



The hospitality segment, Switzerland, So [Michel Rubio's, Fidelity's Switzerland], a strong improvement in the position of the group of hotels that we see them in the numbers. Our real estate portfolio will also increase the value due to a lot of construction investment in construction. So we expand the floor in both portfolio health care and hotel infrastructure. We did the strength of the