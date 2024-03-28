Q4 2023 22nd Century Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Yes, welcome to 22nd Century Group's fourth quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for 22nd Century group.



Please begin.



Matt Kreps - 22nd Century Group Inc - IR Contact Officer



Hello, and welcome to 22nd Century's fourth quarter results conference Call. Joining me today are Larry Firestone, CEO; and Hugh Kinsman, CFO.



Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The release and 10-K are available in the Investors section of our website at 22nd Century.com. We'll start today's call with prepared remarks from Larry and Hugh before moving into a Q&A session with our analysts. If you have questions about our business not addressed on this call, you're welcome to e-mail Investor Relations using the contact information provided in today's press release.



Before we begin a few reminders for today's call, some of the statements made today are forward-looking forward-looking