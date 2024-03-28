Q4 2023 Aya Gold & Silver Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. And thank you for standing by, and welcome to Aya Gold & Silver Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. Ms. Han, you may begin your conference.



Ruth Hanna - Aya Gold & Silver Inc - Investor Relations and Communications Manager



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Aya Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. My name is Ruth Hanna online, the IR and Communications Manager dialing in with some of the IR team in Montreal on Morocco this morning. On the call today we have with one lifestyle, President and CEO. Benoit La Salle Chief Financial Officer, Raphael Beaudoin Vice President operation, and David Lalonde, Head of Exploration. We finished today's event with a Q&A session. With the team, please contact our IR team directly with any follow-up questions, but are not addressed during the call.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that today's event will contain forward-looking statements that