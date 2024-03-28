Q1 2024 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Steven E. Brazones - H.B. Fuller Company - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Welcome to H.B. Fuller's First Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call. Presenting today are Celeste Mastin, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Corkrean, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our comments today will include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures.