Travis Scott Butcher - Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT - Fund Manager of Charter Hall Social Infrastructure Limited



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT results presentation for the full year ended 30 June 2021. Presenting with me today is Scott Martin, Head of Social Infrastructure REIT Finance.



I'd like to commence today's presentation with the acknowledgment of country. Charter Hall is proud to work with our customers, communities to invest in, develop and create property assets on land across Australia and New Zealand. We pay our respects to the traditional owners, the elders past and present, and value their