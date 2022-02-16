Feb 16, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Travis Scott Butcher - Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT - Fund Manager of Charter Hall Social Infrastructure Limited



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT's results presentation for the half year ended 31 December 2021.



Presenting with me today is Scott Martin, Head of Social Infrastructure REIT Finance.



I'd like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of country. Charter Hall is proud to work with our customers and communities to invest in and create places on lands across Australia. We pay our respects to the traditional owners, the elders past and present;