Charter Hall Retail REIT Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Roger Andrew Davis - Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust - Independent Chairman of Charter Hall Retail Management Limited



And on behalf of the Board of Directors, it's my pleasure to welcome you all to the 2021 Annual Unitholders' Meeting of Charter Hall Retail REIT. My name is Roger Davis, and I'm the Chair of Charter Hall Retail REIT Board of Directors. It is now 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. And as the necessary quorum is present, I declare this meeting properly constituted and open.



I would like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of country. Charter Hall is proud to work with our customers and communities to invest in, develop and create property assets on land across Australia and New Zealand. We pay our respects to the traditional owners, their elders past and present, and value their care and custodianship of these lands.



This afternoon, I will provide a brief overview of the fund's strategy, some observations on our business achievements during financial year 2021. Retail CEO and Executive Director, Greg Chubb, will then provide an update on