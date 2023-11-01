Charter Hall Retail REIT Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Roger Andrew Davis - Charter Hall Retail REIT - Independent Chairman of Charter Hall Retail Management Limited



Well, good afternoon, everyone, and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Charter Hall Retail REIT, it's my pleasure to welcome you all to the 2023 Annual Unitholders Meeting of Charter Hall Retail REIT.



My name is Roger Davis, and I am the Chair of the Charter Hall Retail REIT Board of Directors. It's now 2:00 p.m., and the necessary quorum is present, and I, therefore, declare this meeting properly constituted and open.



I'd like to commence today's presentation with an Acknowledgment of Country. Charter Hall acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of the land on which we work and gather. We pay our respects to Elders past, present and emerging and recognize their continued care and contribution to Country.



I would now like to introduce my fellow Board Directors: Sue Palmer, Independent Director, who is Chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee; Michael Gorman, at the other end, Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Risk, and Compliance Committee;